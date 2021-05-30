Analyzing Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

55.6% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northeast Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 43.19% N/A N/A Bay Banks of Virginia -8.22% 5.33% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $96.87 million 2.74 $22.74 million $2.53 11.60 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.