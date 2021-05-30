Piper Sandler Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $360.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

