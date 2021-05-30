BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $27.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

