Morgan Stanley Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $11.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

NYSE F opened at $14.53 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

