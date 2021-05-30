Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

