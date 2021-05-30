Loop Capital Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $40.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.76.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $51.51 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $86,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anaplan by 87.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

