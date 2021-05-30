The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.