The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.
NYSE:TD opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
