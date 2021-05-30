Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quantum by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

