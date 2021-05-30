ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $889.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

