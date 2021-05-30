Short Interest in Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Expands By 64.0%

Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS CMNR opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Commerce Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

