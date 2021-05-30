Short Interest in Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Expands By 64.0%

Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS CMNR opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Commerce Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Commerce Energy Group Company Profile
