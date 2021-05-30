Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

MKS opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27).

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

