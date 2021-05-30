JMP Securities Lowers Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $10.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

