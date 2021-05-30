Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMPW opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Empower has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Empower by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

