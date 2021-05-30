Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.83 ($24.51).

GLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

EPA GLE opened at €26.25 ($30.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.85. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

