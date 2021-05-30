Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

ELOX stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

