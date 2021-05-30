Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of DLTR opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

