Barrington Research Raises Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $78.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

