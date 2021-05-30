Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

