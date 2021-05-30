CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 7,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,000,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The firm has a market cap of $670.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

