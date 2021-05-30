Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

PBIP stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

