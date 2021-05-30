Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
PBIP stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.
Prudential Bancorp Company Profile
Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.
