Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $9,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.