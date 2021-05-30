Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSE. Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.86.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.65. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,286 shares of company stock worth $3,069,721. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,422,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.