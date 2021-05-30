Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $53.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

