Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $49.30

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.30, but opened at $50.95. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

