Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 5.3% Higher

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.42. 7,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 506,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

