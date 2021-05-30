Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 26,273 shares.The stock last traded at $13.93 and had previously closed at $12.70.

ADAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

