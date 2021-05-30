Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Down 42.6% in May

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the April 29th total of 686,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. Genetron has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genetron by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the first quarter valued at $39,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 159,573 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 65.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Genetron by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 457,238 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

