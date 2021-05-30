Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 9.3% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.80. 41,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,662,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $570.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

