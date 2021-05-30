Traders Buy Large Volume of Smith Micro Software Call Options (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 10,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the typical volume of 1,243 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

SMSI opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 million, a PE ratio of -179.61 and a beta of 0.76. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

