Financial Review: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parsons and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.92 billion 1.04 $98.54 million $1.83 21.64 Kubient $2.90 million 25.02 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Parsons and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 4 0 0 2.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Parsons currently has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.48%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Parsons.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 2.47% 9.78% 4.63% Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parsons beats Kubient on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for complex energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

