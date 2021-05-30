Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA cut their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $196.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.