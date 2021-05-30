Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.68. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

