Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

LON:PCTN opened at GBX 8,580 ($112.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.02. The company has a market capitalization of £46.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4,085.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

