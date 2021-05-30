Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.64.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $131,557,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

