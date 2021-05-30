Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,418.00 and a beta of 2.00. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

