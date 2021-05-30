Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.21 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

