Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KETL. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strix Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £613.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 253.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

