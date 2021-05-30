International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 202.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

