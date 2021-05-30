Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) versus CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Head to Head Comparison

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -18.36% -14.94% -11.07% CBIZ 9.29% 12.90% 6.20%

Phreesia has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Phreesia and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 9 0 2.82 CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than CBIZ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 14.95 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -71.74 CBIZ $963.90 million 1.83 $78.30 million $1.42 23.39

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBIZ beats Phreesia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment offers managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

