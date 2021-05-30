Gateley’s (GTLY) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LON GTLY opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market cap of £234.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

