Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

