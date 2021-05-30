Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $594.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

