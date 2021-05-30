Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.80. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $13,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

