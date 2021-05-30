UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.00

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $83.88, with a volume of 20811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.12.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last ninety days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

