SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Down 2.5%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 3,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,002,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $624.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

