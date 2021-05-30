Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

