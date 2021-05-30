Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 4,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 823,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $940.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

