OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.21

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 2389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $263,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $3,299,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

