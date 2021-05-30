Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 3.8% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.33 and last traded at $82.94. 1,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 875,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

