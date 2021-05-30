Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $348.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.40 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.79.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $295.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.09 and a 200-day moving average of $263.56. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

